Lifeboat called out amid concerns for kite surfer

PUBLISHED: 12:13 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 21 September 2020

Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat Patst Knight was called out to concerns for a kite surfer. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat Patst Knight was called out to concerns for a kite surfer. PHOTO: Mick Howes

A lifeboat crew were called out on Sunday afternoon amid concerns for a kite surfer.

Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat Patst Knight was called out to concerns for a kite surfer. PHOTO: Mick Howes

The surfer was believed to have been in difficulty near Claremont Pier and South Beach off the coast of Lowestoft.

Lowestoft’s RNLI lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’, along with a coastguard rescue team, were called out shortly after noon on Sunday, with the surfer found to be safe and well.

Lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: “There were a number of people on surfboard and kite surfers making the most of the lively wind and waves as we headed to the incident.

“We spotted one kite that was well offshore but whose user was standing up and speeding across the water.

“Everyone else was surfing normally so we went close inshore and spoke to people on the beach and they confirmed that the kite surfer we were looking for had managed to get back up onto his board and was ok.

“So it was a case of a false alarm with good intent.”

