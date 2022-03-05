Family's final appeal to help save 'amazing father' with rare cancer

Jack Harper with his two children Arthur, 6, and Agnes 3. - Credit: Fiona Harper

After just four years of marriage and with two young children, Jack and Fiona Harper should have so much to look forward to.

But instead, this Lowestoft family are faced with the prospect of life without Jack, as the 38-year continues to battle a rare form of cancer.

He has been through a wide range of treatments but none has succeeded, and doctors have warned the family that he now has little time left with them.

In a last desperate bid for longer with her husband, Mrs Harper has appealed for any medical experts who might be able to offer pioneering help to get in touch.

"We are willing to try anything," she said. "There is a lot of fight left in Jack. This is our last hope."

He was first diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma when a tumour was discovered in his heart back in November 2020.

Mr Harper, a quantity surveyor at Wellington Construction, has since been through open heart surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and various holistic therapies.

But none have been able to cure him.

The cancer has now returned in his heart and it has spread to his lungs and liver.

Despite being told by doctors, in January, that he had just days to live, Mrs Harper said her husband has continued to defy the odds.

“He was given days, but five weeks later he is still with us. I know I’m clutching at straws but he is my soul mate and father of my children," she said. "We can't just give up.

“I’m just hoping there is someone or something out there, like a private doctor who can suggest surgery or a treatment, which can save him or just give us more time to cure the cancer."

After Mr Harper was taken home for palliative care at the start of the year, his family - including their two children Agnes, 3 and Arthur, 6 - were “shocked and relieved” when his condition started to improve. But unfortunately, this didn’t last for long.

In recent weeks, his condition has once again deteriorated and his wife does not know how much time he has left.

But the 36-year-old is not ready to give up without a fight and has made one last appeal for help.

Over the past two years, Mrs Harper has worked tirelessly to find the help her husband needs.

Mr Harper, a Norwich City fan, has also been supported by friends, family and members of the community who organised various events to raise money for his treatments.

Mrs Harper, who has been in a relationship with Jack since 2011, added: “He is such a wonderful man. That's why so many people have tried to help.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved; the doctors and nurses, our palliative care team and friends and family.

“The prognosis for Jack’s cancer was very short but we have doubled that through the other treatments we have tried.

“Jack has a scan booked in for March 15. I hope we can get to that date so we can see what’s going on.

"There has to be someone out there who can help us."

Mrs Harper has asked anyone who thinks they can help to contact her via email at pleaseshare123@aol.com.

