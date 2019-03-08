Disruption as rail services cancelled due to 'train fault'

Commuters are facing disruption due to problems on the railway.

10:17 Ipswich to Lowestoft will be cancelled due to a train fault. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) October 23, 2019

The scheduled 10.17am service from Ipswich to Lowestoft - due to arrive in Lowestoft at 11.43am - has been cancelled "due to a train fault."

Similarly the 12.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich service, which was due to arrive at Ipswich at 1.36pm, has been cancelled.

