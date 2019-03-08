Disruption as rail services cancelled due to 'train fault'
PUBLISHED: 10:14 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 23 October 2019
Archant
Commuters are facing disruption due to problems on the railway.
The scheduled 10.17am service from Ipswich to Lowestoft - due to arrive in Lowestoft at 11.43am - has been cancelled "due to a train fault."
Similarly the 12.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich service, which was due to arrive at Ipswich at 1.36pm, has been cancelled.
Greater Anglia said that the scheduled services were cancelled "due to a train fault."
Keep up to date with any disruptions or service delays on the railways via www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/