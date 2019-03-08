Search

Advanced search

Local illustrator wins prize for book on Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 11:51 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 26 September 2019

Paula White (middle) secured this year's Templar illustration prize. Picture: Contribited

Paula White (middle) secured this year's Templar illustration prize. Picture: Contribited

Archant

A local illustrator has won a prestigious award for her depiction of her home town on the Suffolk Coast.

Paula White, from Lowestoft won this year's Templar Illustration Prize. Picture: ContributedPaula White, from Lowestoft won this year's Templar Illustration Prize. Picture: Contributed

Drawing from the refreshing sea breeze, silky sand and her family history by the water, artist Paula White, 44, secured this year's Templar illustration prize for her Lowestoft-inspired artwork.

The theme for this year's competition was 'where I come from' and her children's book submission - Bread, Buns and Biscuits took the prize. The book is inspired by her family who had lived and worked on the most easterly point of the country.

According to the author, while both sides of her family were seafarers the tale is based on her grandfather Percy who went against the grain and stopped working out at sea to become a baker.

Ms White, who studied children's book illustration at Anglia Ruskin University, describes the winning submission as "tale of everyday life in the fishing village" that was once thriving in Lowestoft.

Her illustrations are of Lowestoft. Picture: ContributedHer illustrations are of Lowestoft. Picture: Contributed

You may also want to watch:

"It recreates a vanished way of life, describing the daily lives of a hard-working, close-knit fishing community.

"Sadly, the busy and bustling beach village would come to an end. After major flooding and two World Wars, the people of the village saw their way of life change.

"Many of the fishermen had lost their boats in the war and many of their houses were damaged and the Great Floods in 1953 were the final blow for the beach village. Salt water seeped into the small cottages and houses, which eventually had to be pulled down before they crumbled,

"I know that through my research and discovery of my own heritage, I feel proud of my home town and appreciate how hard my relatives worked to make a living in very different times. It makes me feel grounded," she said.

One of the judges, Lucia Gaggiotti said: "Paula White writes poems through images.

"Her work evokes smells, tastes, and sounds that have almost disappeared.

"Her pencil fades away like the traditions of the village from which she comes from, but slight touches of colour give life and hope to a possible present - to stories that never die."

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘Serious failings’ found at private school months before it suddenly closed

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk set for election shake-up - but number of county councillors will not be cut

A map of the current Norfolk electoral boundaries. Pic: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

Beccles author shortlisted for £20k prize and Amazon Prime series

Author Ian W Sainsbury who is up for the Kindle Storyteller Award with his novel The Picture On The Fridge, at his home in Beccles, Suffolk. PHOTO: Paul Davey/SWNS

Air ambulance attend collapse at Dereham Morrisons

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant

New homes planned for ‘vacant disused land’

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists