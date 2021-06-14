Filthy houses sought to feature in Channel 5 show

Published: 2:23 PM June 14, 2021

Filthy House SOS cleaners Brennan Budden, left, and Richard Pearson want to clean homes in Lowestoft for the Channel 5 show. - Credit: Flying Saucer TV

TV series Filthy House SOS is looking for people in Lowestoft to take part in upcoming episodes of the show.

The Channel 5 show features professional cleaners Richard Pearson and Brennan Budden, who clean and declutter homes within four days, free of charge.

Filthy House SOS cleaners Richard Pearson, left, and Brennan Budden want to clean homes in Lowestoft for the Channel 5 show. - Credit: Flying Saucer TV

Channel 5 said: "It's a great opportunity for anyone who might currently be struggling and need extra helping hands to feel comfortable and proud in their home, especially after lockdown."

Producers want to hear from people who need help cleaning their home, and who live in Lowestoft or the surrounding area.

Mr Budden said: "We want to transform people’s homes, whilst also teaching tips and tricks to help keep it spotless."

Filthy House SOS start Brennan Budden. - Credit: Flying Saucer TV

Mr Pearson added: "No job is too tough for us. If you have a house you need expert help to clean, we want to hear from you."

• For more information, email: cleaning@flyingsaucertv.com.