Man found dead in town centre flat was ‘loving uncle plagued by drug addiction’

Ricardo Carrasco died at his High Street flat in Lowestoft on November 12, 2019. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A Lowestoft man “broken” by the death of his mother died at home after a drug overdose.

Ricardo Guilio Carrasco, who prefered to be known as Richard, was found dead at his High Street flat on November 12 last year.

The 47-year-old had a long history of drug addiction, having first used heroin aged 14 and at times being a daily user of crack cocaine since 25, an inquest into his death heard.

In a statement read to the inquest, held at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, June 9, Mr Carrasco’s sister Zara Semper said: “He moved to Suffolk with our parents and would help in their pub as he grew up.

“He had many lovely girlfriends but only had one true love. He was a loving uncle.

“He had a great sense of humour and loved telling jokes and being the centre of attention.

“Unfortunately he was plagued with drug addiction. For many years he tried different programmes and rehabs and spent long periods clean.

“Losing our mother in August 2019 broke my brother and life spiralled out of control.

“I don’t believe he was ready to give up but now he has found some peace with our parents.”

Mr Carrasco had been receiving support from Turning Point services after self-referring following two accidental overdoses in 2017.

In a statement read to the inquest, Leon Dawes said: “I have known Ricardo for 30 years and he is my best mate.”

He said the last time he saw him was on November 11 when he visited his address with some crack to smoke.

Mr Dawes said Mr Carrasco “made no mention of suicide or harming himself”.

On November 12, Mr Dawes said he tried calling him but his phone went to voicemail.

He said: “I called a person, I am not prepared to say who, who sells drugs to ask if he was with Ricardo and he said he met him at a cash point and gave him some drugs.”

Shortly before 6pm, after not hearing from Mr Carrasco, Mr Dawes broke a window and let himself into his flat, where he found his friend unresponsive, before telling a nearby shopkeeper to phone the police and returning home.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish told the inquest there was no suggestion of Mr Carrasco intending to take his own life, ruling his death was drug-related.