Warning of delays with gas works under way
PUBLISHED: 10:07 28 August 2019
Archant
Drivers could face delays as gas works are carried out for three days.
The warning comes as the work takes place on the A47 High Street in Lowestoft this week.
With Cadent carrying out the work between Wednesday, August 28 and Friday, August 30, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.
It states that the gas mains work is due to be carried out on the "nearside carriageway" outside 66B High Street in Lowestoft.
Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.