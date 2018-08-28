Search

Car ploughs into shop front in six car accident

PUBLISHED: 16:15 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:03 18 December 2018

Police were called to the area at 2.25pm after a report of a road traffic collision on the busy stretch. Picture: Langwrights independent estate agents

Archant

High Street in Lowestoft has been cordoned off after a car ploughed into a shop front this afternoon

According to Stan Wright and Peter Langford, the owners of Langwrights, the elderly woman driving the blue car was reverse parking on the left-hand side.

High Street in Lowestoft has been cordoned off after a car ploughed into a shop front.

Police were called to the area at 2.25pm after a report of a road traffic collision on the busy stretch.

A witness at the scene said the blue car was pushed into Langwrights independent estate agents after a silver vehicle collided with it.

According to Stan Wright and Peter Langford, the owners of Langwrights, a woman driving the blue car was reverse parking on the left-hand side of the road before the silver car “smashed” into her.

Six cars were involved in the crash, including four Ford Fiestas, a Dracia Sandero and a Ford Focus.

“We heard a bit of a squeal and then a bump, then a bit more of a squeal before the car ended up in our shop.” the business owners said.

Six cars were involved in the crash, including four Ford Fiestas, a Dacia Sandero and a Ford Focus.

A police spokesperson said: ”Recovery has been called but the road remains closed and motorists should avoid the area.” No one has been reported as injured.

High Street has now been reopened and the vehicle has been removed from the store front.

