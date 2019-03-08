Search

Lowestoft community unites for Jo Cox Great Get Together

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 26 June 2019

Sams Cafe welcomed visitors for the Jo Cox Great Get Together. PHOTO: Access Community Trust

Archant

An event honouring MP Jo Cox celebrated kindness and respect in Lowestoft.

Access Community Trust hosted a Great Get Together in memory of Jo Cox at Sams Cafe, with food from Lowestoft Tandori. PHOTO: Ivan HumbleAccess Community Trust hosted a Great Get Together in memory of Jo Cox at Sams Cafe, with food from Lowestoft Tandori. PHOTO: Ivan Humble

Support charity Access Community Trust showed their support for the Great Get Together initiative at an event hosted at Sams Coffee House, on Bevan Street East.

Members of the community were encouraged to come together up and down the country on Friday, with Emma Ratzer, CEO of Access Community Trust, and Ivan Humble, community champion for mental health and wellbeing for Norfolk and Suffolk, organising the Lowestoft outing.

Mr Humble said: "A massive thanks to the staff of Sams for all their help in organising this great event, and also thanks to Lowestoft Tandoori for the great selection of Indian food provided.

"We had about 40 people turn up to celebrate kindness, respect and all we have in common, all to remember Jo Cox."

More than 6,000 Great Get Together events, held annually around her birthday, took place this year.

