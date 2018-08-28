Search

Kentucky Fine Chicken: Grandfather wins £175 parking charge fight after treating granddaughters to KFC

PUBLISHED: 17:17 16 January 2019

Peter Websdale, who suffers from a restricting medical condition, was slapped with a £170 parking fine after taking his four granddaughters to KFC. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

A grandfather who suffers from a restrictive medical condition is celebrating after the cancellation of a £170 parking fine given to him after a trip to KFC.

Peter Websdale, from South Cove near Wrentham, was left to rue taking his granddaughters to KFC on August 15 after being slapped with a hefty parking fine.

The 59-year-old had decided to treat the four girls to a meal at the restaurant in Lowestoft and parked in the car park outside the store on Marine Parade.

But several months later, Mr Websdale received a letter demanding payment of £170 for outstaying his one-hour welcome.

“My granddaughters and I would never usually go to KFC, but it was two days before my birthday so I said ‘let’s go as a treat’,” said Mr Websdale.

Peter Websdale with his four granddaughters (from left to right): Allannah and Olivia Aldous, and Mia Rose and Naomi Lambert. Picture: Courtesy of Peter WebsdalePeter Websdale with his four granddaughters (from left to right): Allannah and Olivia Aldous, and Mia Rose and Naomi Lambert. Picture: Courtesy of Peter Websdale

“The children had their tea and anyone with young children knows that can take time. Then the girls decided they wanted ice cream, plus the two-year-old needed to be changed so that was another thing.”

As a result of a medical condition, Mr Websdale also requires prolonged use of toilet facilities and extra time sitting down.

Despite time ticking away, he believed the family had stayed for a reasonable length of time and was unaware of any wrongdoing until receiving an enforcement letter on January 7, 2019 - nearly five months later.

But with Mr Websdale having explained his circumstances, Civil Enforcement Ltd has decided to rescind the penalty charge notice (PCN).

A Civil Enforcement Ltd spokesman said: “We carry out enforcement at this site in accordance with requirements set out by KFC, which was experiencing a lack of available parking spaces.

“In this case, the driver parked in excess of the maximum stay and the ticket was correctly issued. We have cancelled this as a goodwill gesture and have written to the driver confirming.”

As he awaits confirmation, Mr Websdale says contentious parking fines are always worth disputing.

“I’ve had an awful past year and that being added was horrendous,” he said. “It would have been so easy for me to pay, but sometimes you have to stand up for yourself.

“If I’d gone off to the beach I would have understood, but this was completely genuine. It shows if you’re willing to go to the trouble of contesting these fines, it can pay off.”

