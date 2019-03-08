Search

'His eyelashes are literally all gone': Woman describes moment gas hob exploded in husband's face

PUBLISHED: 12:06 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 07 August 2019

Ms Mosiezna said she will miss her husband's beautiful eyelashes. Photo: Ozzy Eminn

Archant

A couple whose gas cooker dramatically exploded have spoken about the ordeal which saw the man's face burned and his "beautiful eyelashes" incinerated.

The explosion 'shocked and stressed' Mr Eminn . Photo: Ozzy EminnThe explosion 'shocked and stressed' Mr Eminn . Photo: Ozzy Eminn

On Tuesday, Anne Mosiezna and Ozzy Eminn of Union Palace, Lowestoft, were preparing a family dinner when their gas cooker exploded and emergency services were called.

Ms Mosiezna said: "It was basically like a big gas explosion from the cooker. It burned my partner's face, his nose, his eyes, and under his eyes. His eyelashes are gone.

"I don't even know what he was trying to cook. I told him to make dinner for me and our baby when I went out, but nothing was ready when I came back."

When Ms Mosiezna returned, she saw firefighters, ambulance and police outside her home. She said: "I was shocked and stressed - I don't know how this happened."

Firefighters, ambulance and police were called to Union Place just after 2pm. Picture: Matthew NixonFirefighters, ambulance and police were called to Union Place just after 2pm. Picture: Matthew Nixon

Mr Eminn's face was red and swollen, and the ambulance advised he attended hospital, but "he didn't want to go".

Ms Mosiezna said: "I just asked for a doctor to come and check him, and then so many people came. They put a bandage on his nose, but his eyes are really hurting,"

She added: "As I say his eyelashes were burned, he has no eyelashes, and his eyebrows were burned.

Anne Mosiezna and Ozzy Emin's gas cooker dramatically exploded. Photo: Ozzy EminnAnne Mosiezna and Ozzy Emin's gas cooker dramatically exploded. Photo: Ozzy Eminn

"His eyelashes are literally all gone - and he had beautiful eyelashes. I had to cut the rest of them off for him as they were itching."

Ms Mosiezna said the cooker exploded when her partner tried to turn it on. She said: "When he opened the gas, he put his face close to it because the gas wasn't coming.

"Eventually it exploded in his face.

"All of our neighbours came out asking what happened. Our daughter is a daddy's girl and she wanted to go into his arms. She wasn't scared but was confused because there were so many people."

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue service, said: "Ambulance notified us of the 30-year-old male casualty. Two engines attended the gas fire involving a kitchen cooker. The oven was isolated and the gas was shut off"

An East of England Ambulance service spokesperson said: "An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to an address in Lowestoft shortly after 2pm today (August 6) following reports of a man in a fire."

Luckily there was no damage to the property, and Mr Eminn is expected to make a full recovery.

"He's really tired now, he's trying to rest and let his face heal," Ms Mosiezna said.

