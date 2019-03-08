Search

Ollie's Heroes fundraiser to 'support children and families' who are fighting cancer

PUBLISHED: 09:34 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 17 May 2019

The Ollie's Heroes Charity was set up in memory of young Ollie Gray.

The Ollie's Heroes Charity was set up in memory of young Ollie Gray.

Archant

"Help us to support children with cancer."

Ollie Gray, of Lowestoft, died in September 2015 following a long battle against acute lymphatic leukaemia. Picture: The Gray familyOllie Gray, of Lowestoft, died in September 2015 following a long battle against acute lymphatic leukaemia. Picture: The Gray family

That is the strapline for a popular event, which returns this weekend.

Tasty cakes will be on offer as funds are raised for charity, in memory of a popular little boy from Lowestoft.

Over the past few years hundreds of people have attended cake sales to raise money to support children and families who are fighting cancer in East Anglia by helping them with the costs of living and travelling to hospital.

On Saturday, May 18 Ollie's Heroes cake sale and raffle will return to Carlton Colville Community Centre between 2pm and 4pm.

Organised by the Ollie's Heroes charity, it was set up by Jamie and Claire Gray, from Oulton, after their son Ollie died in September 2015 following a long battle against acute lymphatic leukaemia.

Tickets - costing £5 for adults, which includes a hot drink and two pieces of cake, and £2.50 for children, which includes a drink and one piece of cake - are available from Mr Gray on 07753 605 280 or email olliesheroes10@gmail.com

