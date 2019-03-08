'Stocks are really low at the moment': Foodbank issues urgent appeal for help

A foodbank network that covers Lowestoft, Kessingland and Saxmundham has issued an emergency appeal for donations.

Stocks are really LOW at the moment - please remember that people are struggling to feed their families during the summertime not just the winter. If you can even just put ONE item into a donation basket everytime you shop, then that would make a MASSIVE difference. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/GyUUkE79Jx — Lowestoft Foodbank (@LowestoftFB) 10 July 2019

Dwindling stocks have led to Lowestoft Foodbank issuing an urgent call for support as demand for emergency food parcels keeps growing.

After Lowestoft Foodbank was formed in October 2017, more than 4,000 people were supplied with a three-day emergency food package - which equates to around 30 tonnes of food - during its first year of operating.

The Foodbank led by Lowestoft Community Church, in conjunction with poverty charity the Trussell Trust, is supported by Lowestoft Rising and Access Community Trust as it runs seven foodbank centres across Lowestoft, Kessingland and Saxmundham.

In posts on Facebook and Twitter, Lowestoft Foodbank said: "Stocks are really low at the moment.

"please remember that people are struggling to feed their families during the summertime not just the winter.

"if you can even just put one item into a donation basket everytime you shop, then that would make a massive difference.

"Thank you."

Among the very low stock levels, which the foodbank needs to increase, are items of tinned sponge pudding, instant mash, chocolate biscuits, powdered milk, tinned rice pudding/custard, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, tinned fish and long-life fruit juice (one litre).