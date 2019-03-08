Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Stocks are really low at the moment': Foodbank issues urgent appeal for help

PUBLISHED: 12:15 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 10 July 2019

Ben Parish, who leads on the Lowestoft Foodbank, at the foodbank as it appeals for support with items. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ben Parish, who leads on the Lowestoft Foodbank, at the foodbank as it appeals for support with items. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A foodbank network that covers Lowestoft, Kessingland and Saxmundham has issued an emergency appeal for donations.

Dwindling stocks have led to Lowestoft Foodbank issuing an urgent call for support as demand for emergency food parcels keeps growing.

After Lowestoft Foodbank was formed in October 2017, more than 4,000 people were supplied with a three-day emergency food package - which equates to around 30 tonnes of food - during its first year of operating.

The Foodbank led by Lowestoft Community Church, in conjunction with poverty charity the Trussell Trust, is supported by Lowestoft Rising and Access Community Trust as it runs seven foodbank centres across Lowestoft, Kessingland and Saxmundham.

You may also want to watch:

In posts on Facebook and Twitter, Lowestoft Foodbank said: "Stocks are really low at the moment.

"please remember that people are struggling to feed their families during the summertime not just the winter.

"if you can even just put one item into a donation basket everytime you shop, then that would make a massive difference.

"Thank you."

Among the very low stock levels, which the foodbank needs to increase, are items of tinned sponge pudding, instant mash, chocolate biscuits, powdered milk, tinned rice pudding/custard, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, tinned fish and long-life fruit juice (one litre).

Most Read

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Jewellery shop closes in the Norwich Lanes

Fourth Avenue in the Norwich Lanes has closed and moved online. Picture: Archant

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Living Colour to perform in Norwich

American rock band Living Colour. Picture: Supplied by Sonic PR

‘Despicable individual’ who preyed on elderly and vulnerable people is jailed

Martin Cahill, of Bracondale in Norwich, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for two burglary offences in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists