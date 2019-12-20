Search

Foodbank plea as Lowestoft Police make 'brilliant' donation

PUBLISHED: 17:01 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 20 December 2019

Staff at Lowestoft Police station donated five crates to Lowestoft Foodbank.

Archant

Staff at Lowestoft Police Station have helped those in need across the area this winter after donating five crates of food to the town's foodbank.

The station now hopes to offer a regular donation point for staff.

Sam Porter, from Lowestoft Foodbank, said: "It is brilliant and a massive help.

"Everyone is feeling the weather and pressures of dealing with Christmas, so this is a big contribution that makes a difference in everything we have to do to help people in need.

"Our demand goes up 40pc in December, so that is a big increase and while our shelves look nice and healthy right now, there is a lot of food we need to give out."

Amy Cook, from Lowestoft Police's admin team, said: "We wanted to help people in need in the local community this winter. The appeal seems to have gone down really well and we have had a lot of donations. We thought this would be a good way to get everyone involved."

