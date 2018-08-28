Search

Advanced search

‘We need your help to make sure people in our area don’t face going hungry this Christmas:’ Foodbank calls for community support

PUBLISHED: 08:48 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:49 29 November 2018

Ben Parish inside the Lowestoft Foodbank base. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ben Parish inside the Lowestoft Foodbank base. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A Foodbank, which provides three days worth of emergency food to local people in crisis, is calling for the support of the community this winter.

Lowestoft Foodbank is encouraging everyone to put a little something extra into their basket to help people facing hunger in the lead up to Christmas.

On Thursday, November 29 and Friday, November 30, the Tesco superstores in Leisure Way, north Lowestoft and Church Street, Saxmundham will be taking part in the annual food collection, which encourages shoppers to donate long life foods to help The Trussell Trust’s foodbank network.

The food donated to Lowestoft Foodbank will be given in emergency food parcels to local people referred because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their families.

Foodbank volunteers will be in store to greet customers with a list of items most needed by the charities, with shoppers encouraged to pick up items to donate at the end of their shop.

Lowestoft Foodbank Manager, Ben Parish said: “No one in Lowestoft or Saxmundham should need a foodbank at any time of year. We want to see a future where our work won’t be needed, but until then we’ll do all we can to provide help to local people.

“We’re expecting this December will be really busy, and we need your help to make sure people in our area don’t face going hungry this Christmas.

“It’s easy to make a difference. This Thursday and Friday our volunteers will be collecting in store so you can have a chat with them about our work and which items are most needed.

“We’ve been overwhelmed in past collections by the generosity of the community in helping each other. We’d love to have as much support again this year.” Find out more about Lowestoft Foodbank via www.lowestoft.foodbank.org.uk/

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Norfolk school which featured in documentary may face closure

The participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders, were welcomed back at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham, where the series was filmed. Pictured are (from left) Gabby Ryan, Sarah Chelsea, sister Michaela Switaj and Tyler Lawrence. Picture: Ian Burt

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Muck heap fire by airfield put out by emergency services

Land near Eye Airfield, where a fire was put out. Picture: Maurice Hammond.

Magnum review: It’s quality that matters and we get that by the bucketful

Magnum played to a packed out Waterfront, Norwich. Photo: Adam Aiken

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast