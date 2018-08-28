‘We need your help to make sure people in our area don’t face going hungry this Christmas:’ Foodbank calls for community support

Ben Parish inside the Lowestoft Foodbank base. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A Foodbank, which provides three days worth of emergency food to local people in crisis, is calling for the support of the community this winter.

Lowestoft Foodbank is encouraging everyone to put a little something extra into their basket to help people facing hunger in the lead up to Christmas.

On Thursday, November 29 and Friday, November 30, the Tesco superstores in Leisure Way, north Lowestoft and Church Street, Saxmundham will be taking part in the annual food collection, which encourages shoppers to donate long life foods to help The Trussell Trust’s foodbank network.

The food donated to Lowestoft Foodbank will be given in emergency food parcels to local people referred because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their families.

Foodbank volunteers will be in store to greet customers with a list of items most needed by the charities, with shoppers encouraged to pick up items to donate at the end of their shop.

Lowestoft Foodbank Manager, Ben Parish said: “No one in Lowestoft or Saxmundham should need a foodbank at any time of year. We want to see a future where our work won’t be needed, but until then we’ll do all we can to provide help to local people.

“We’re expecting this December will be really busy, and we need your help to make sure people in our area don’t face going hungry this Christmas.

“It’s easy to make a difference. This Thursday and Friday our volunteers will be collecting in store so you can have a chat with them about our work and which items are most needed.

“We’ve been overwhelmed in past collections by the generosity of the community in helping each other. We’d love to have as much support again this year.” Find out more about Lowestoft Foodbank via www.lowestoft.foodbank.org.uk/

