Lowestoft fisher drove nearly 100 miles to fish in Cambridgeshire during lockdown

A person from Lowestoft was caught fishing in Cambridge during the coronavirus lockdown. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto campbellphotostudio

A person from Lowestoft was issued with a penalty notice after driving almost 100 miles to go fishing.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police caught the person in breach of the coronavirus lockdown on Saturday in Ely.

Recreational fishing is not permitted until the government’s lockdown guidance.

Taking to Twitter, officers at East Cambs Police said: “We’ve issued three penalty notices to people from Lowestoft, Northants and Wolverhampton for fishing at the Lake at the old Mepal Outdoor Centre.

“As per the government guidance and also DEFRA, people should not be leaving their houses in order to go fishing recreationally.”

Meanwhile, officers in Suffolk were assaulted, spat and coughed at and attacked by a dog while trying to break up street parties and barbecues at the weekend, the chief constable has revealed.

People were reported for sunbathing on the beach and kitesurfing.