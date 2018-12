Vehicle blaze tackled by firefighters

Princes Road in Lowestoft, which was the scene of an early morning vehicle fire. Picture: Google images Archant

Firefighters quickly dealt with an early morning vehicle blaze.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out at 1am on Christmas Eve (December 24) following reports of a vehicle fire in Princes Road, close to St Peters Street in Lowestoft.

A brigade spokesman said the fire was quickly put out, with the scene cleared by 1.21am.