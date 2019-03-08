Trees on fire and bin blaze tackled by firefighters

Firefighters were called out three times in quick succession to deal with a spate of incidents.

Tonights #oncall #Firefighter #training interrupted not once but three times due to fire calls in #Lowestoft 20:00 - Automatic fire alarm, 20:33 - trees on fire , followed by a bin fire ️ at 20:58 pic.twitter.com/1lNzGQITqJ — North Lowestoft Fire Station (@NthLowestoft16) May 7, 2019

On call firefighters from north Lowestoft fire station responded to three incidents in the space of an hour in Lowestoft last night (Tuesday, May 7).

They were first called from their firefighter training at the station to check out an automatic fire alarm that went off about 8pm.

After returning to the North Lowestoft fire station they were mobilised once more at 8.33pm to tackle trees on fire in Harps Close Road. With the minor blaze dealt with, they had left the scene by 8.40pm.

But they were soon called out once more to tackle a bin fire in Bramble Green at 8.58pm. The blaze was quickly dealt with and the scene cleared within 10 minutes.

