Fire crew tackles forklift truck blaze

Firefighters quickly dealt with a forklift truck blaze at Cooke Road on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate. Picture: Google Images Archant

Firefighters quickly dealt with a forklift truck blaze.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were alerted at 12.56pm on Thursday, November 7 following reports of a vehicle fire at Cooke Road, close to Tower Road, on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate.

A brigade spokesman said that a "forklift truck fire" was "extinguished with one hose reel."

The blaze was quickly dealt with and the scene was cleared by 1.06pm.