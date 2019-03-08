Search

Fire crew tackles forklift truck blaze

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 07 November 2019

Firefighters quickly dealt with a forklift truck blaze at Cooke Road on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Firefighters quickly dealt with a forklift truck blaze.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were alerted at 12.56pm on Thursday, November 7 following reports of a vehicle fire at Cooke Road, close to Tower Road, on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate.

A brigade spokesman said that a "forklift truck fire" was "extinguished with one hose reel."

The blaze was quickly dealt with and the scene was cleared by 1.06pm.

