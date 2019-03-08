Crop fire quickly tackled by firefighters

Firefighters from Lowestoft quickly dealt with a small crop fire.

Mobilised at 18:07 with @LowestoftSouth to crop #fire at Corton. Thankfully only small fire... pic.twitter.com/XkKAXEyHek — North Lowestoft Fire Station (@NthLowestoft16) July 22, 2019

Crews from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South fire stations were called out following reports of a field fire in Church Lane, Corton.

They were alerted at 6.06pm on Monday, July 22, but soon had the incident under control with the scene cleared by 6.25pm.

