Crop fire quickly tackled by firefighters
PUBLISHED: 09:08 23 July 2019
Archant
Firefighters from Lowestoft quickly dealt with a small crop fire.
Crews from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South fire stations were called out following reports of a field fire in Church Lane, Corton.
They were alerted at 6.06pm on Monday, July 22, but soon had the incident under control with the scene cleared by 6.25pm.
North Lowestoft Fire Station tweeted: "Mobilised at 18:07 with @LowestoftSouth to crop #fire at Corton.
"Thankfully only small fire..."
