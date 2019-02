Bin blaze tackled by Lowestoft firefighters

A bin fire was quickly tackled on Gordon Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Firefighters were called out to deal with a bin blaze.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were alerted following reports of a bin fire on Gordon Road in Lowestoft, near to Katwijk Way, at 3.02pm on Monday, February 25.

The firefighters quickly dealt with the bin blaze as the scene was cleared by 3.17pm.