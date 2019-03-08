Help firefighters 'light up the tower'

Special 'light up the drill tower' pumpkin carving competitions are being held at North Lowestoft fire station and Lowestoft South fire station this weekend. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Archant

Wondering what to do with your pumpkin after halloween?

That is the question being posed by Lowestoft firefighters.

For special 'light up the drill tower' pumpkin carving competitions are being held, with fancy dress optional, this weekend.

You can explore the spooky station at North Lowestoft fire station, in Normanston Drive, between 4pm and 7pm on Friday, November 1.

Or head to the haunted house at Lowestoft South fire station, on Stradbroke Road, on Saturday, November 2.

A spokesman for the event organisers said: "Why not bring along your own carved pumpkin to one of our fire stations and help 'light up the tower.'

"There is a £2 entry per pumpkin with prizes for the best creations."

All funds raised are in aid of the Firefighters Charity.