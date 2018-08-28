Search

Firefighters get into the festive spirit during Christmas sing-a-long

PUBLISHED: 12:19 24 December 2018

Firefighters from Lowestoft South and North Lowestoft fire stations combined for the annual Christmas sing-a-long in the town centre. Pictures: Mick Howes

Firefighters from Lowestoft South and North Lowestoft fire stations combined for the annual Christmas sing-a-long in the town centre. Pictures: Mick Howes

It is a popular annual festive treat.

Firefighters from Lowestoft South and North Lowestoft fire stations combined for the annual Christmas sing-a-long in the town centre. Pictures: Mick Howes

And an early Christmas cracker warmed the hearts of shoppers in Lowestoft as firefighters got into the festive spirit.

A range of festive songs and Christmas carols echoed out around Lowestoft town centre last Friday, December 21, as the firefighters from Lowestoft South and North Lowestoft fire stations combined for the annual Christmas sing-a-long.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Mark Hardingham joined the crew members in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

As well as keeping everyone entertained with their singing between 10am and noon, the event raised money for the Fire Fighters Charity and Pathways Care Farm.

This year Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Mark Hardingham joined the crew members in Lowestoft. He said: “Its brilliant.

Firefighters from Lowestoft South and North Lowestoft fire stations combined for the annual Christmas sing-a-long in the town centre. Pictures: Mick Howes

“They have been doing this for 20 years and this is the first time I have been able to come along and join in.

“It is lovely to come here and sing for a great cause.”

The event was well supported by the public and businesses, with Blaze Bear and Welephant among those collecting as more than £1,300 was raised.

