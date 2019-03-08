Unattended bin blaze tackled by firefighters

Firefighters from Lowestoft South fire station were called out on Tuesday, June 18 following reports of a blaze in the open. The crew subsequently tackled a small unattended bin which was ablaze. Picture: Lowestoft South fire station Archant

Firefighters tackled a bin blaze after they were alerted to a fire in the open.

#BlueWatch mobilised to fire in the open. Small unattended burn bin extinguished with 1 hose reel.. #SFRStwitterday@SuffolkFire @mark_hardingham pic.twitter.com/OvUhFjtWYK — Lowestoft South Fire Station (@LowestoftSouth) June 18, 2019

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out at 5.25pm on Tuesday, June 18 following reports of a blaze in the open.

They attended the scene on Meadow Road in Oulton and discovered a small unattended bin which was ablaze, which they put out "with one hose reel," according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The scene was cleared at 5.45pm.

In a post on Twitter, Lowestoft South Fire Station said: "Blue Watch mobilised to fire in the open.

"Small unattended burn bin extinguished with one hose reel."