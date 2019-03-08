Unattended bin blaze tackled by firefighters
PUBLISHED: 09:36 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 19 June 2019
Firefighters tackled a bin blaze after they were alerted to a fire in the open.
A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out at 5.25pm on Tuesday, June 18 following reports of a blaze in the open.
They attended the scene on Meadow Road in Oulton and discovered a small unattended bin which was ablaze, which they put out "with one hose reel," according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.
The scene was cleared at 5.45pm.
In a post on Twitter, Lowestoft South Fire Station said: "Blue Watch mobilised to fire in the open.
"Small unattended burn bin extinguished with one hose reel."
