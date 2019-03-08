Fire crew responds after barbecue blaze spreads to fence
PUBLISHED: 16:24 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 25 June 2019
Archant
Firefighters quickly tackled a barbecue blaze after it spread to a fence.
A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were alerted at 1.42pm on Tuesday, June 25 following reports of a blaze in the garden of a property on Ohio Close.
On arrival at the scene they discovered that the blaze had spread to a fence at the property.
In a post on Twitter, Lowestoft South Fire Station tweeted: "13:43 #BlueWatch #LowestoftSouth mobilised to a bbq which had spread to a fence.
"Fire extinguished with one hose reel."
With the blaze soon under control, the scene was cleared by 1.52pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.