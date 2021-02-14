News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 6:17 PM February 14, 2021   
Rudie Mann

Rudie Mann joined Suffolk County Council's fire and rescue service back in 2001 - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

Tributes have been paid to a dedicated firefighter who lost has lost his life after 20 years of service.

Rudie Mann, who served at Lowestoft South Fire Station since 2001, died on the morning of Saturday, February 13 after a night shift on Red Watch.

Despite the valiant efforts of ambulance crews, friends and colleagues, they were unable to save him.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said he was a "respected, much loved colleague and a friend to all".

"He will be missed by everyone, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and close colleagues."

They added: "We are unable to release anymore information about Rudie's death at this time.

"All we can say is that it happened after his night shift had come to an end. An investigation and further enquiries are ongoing which we will fully comply with."




