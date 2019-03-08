Fire crews respond to water rescue after dog falls into lake

Firefighters were called out to assist with a water rescue after a dog fell into a lake.

Three crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called to Fen Park in Kirkley on Tuesday, October 15.

They were alerted following reports of an animal rescue at 1.03pm, with the scene cleared by 1.38pm.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Three applicances from Lowestoft South fire station were called out at 1.03pm following reports that a dog had fallen into a lake at Kirkley Fen.

"Water rescue teams were in use as they tried to locate the dog."

The dog was eventually recovered about 1.30pm, although its condition is unknown.

The spokesman added: "The time of stop was 1.38pm after the dog was recovered from the lake and handed over to the owner."