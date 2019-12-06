Night of pride for nurses and therapists at healthcare trust awards

Director of Quality Dr Noreen Cushen-Brewster (left) presents the Delivering Exceptional Care Award to Children's Speech and Language Therapist Jessica Marler. CHPV Offshore Film & Photogragy

A team of nurses and therapists who care for patients in their own homes during the night were recognised for their dedication to the job at East Coast Community Healthcare's (ECCH) annual staff awards ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kat McGill and Jordan Weavers from the Transformation Team receive the Chair’s Award from ECCH Chair Tony Osmanski (far right) and Chief Executive Jonathan Williams (left). Kat McGill and Jordan Weavers from the Transformation Team receive the Chair’s Award from ECCH Chair Tony Osmanski (far right) and Chief Executive Jonathan Williams (left).

The Primary Care Network Night Service were named Clinical Team of the Year at the event at The Victoria hotel in Lowestoft.

It was one of nine awards presented to pay tribute to staff of the social enterprise which provides NHS community health services across Norfolk and Waveney.

ECCH chief executive Jonathan Williams said: "Working overnight brings its own challenges. Stressful situations are magnified for patients and their loved ones.

"This team is adept at reassuring and supporting them, and delivering an outstanding service I'm very proud of the 'can do' attitude that they, and indeed all our staff, show on a daily basis."

TB Nurse Victoria Chadwick was awarded the trophy for Making A Difference from Deputy Director of Quality Ali Jennings. TB Nurse Victoria Chadwick was awarded the trophy for Making A Difference from Deputy Director of Quality Ali Jennings.

A healthcare assistant whose quick thinking came to the rescue of a patient who had fallen and was unable to move was awarded the Unsung Hero award.

Lisa Jones, who works for the Waveney Primary Care Network called the police and ambulance service when there was no answer at a property she was visiting.

The door had to be broken down to gain access and the patient was found on the floor where they had been for some time.

You may also want to watch:

The Innovation Award was given to Laura Marjoram, Anuja Venugopal Nair, Liz Toole and Kate Eastwood from ECCH's Musculoskeletal (MSK) Physiotherapy Service.

In January they volunteered to trial a new national pain treatment programme to see if it would benefit local patients.

The programme supports and empowers patients to manage their symptoms, be more active and understand more about their condition and what they can do to manage it long term.

The Making a Difference Award was won by Tuberculosis Nurse Victoria Chadwick who works with patients who are often in vulnerable situations including homeless people and those from migrant communities.

Simon Friston and Meichelle Anns were named ECCH Champions. Staff Directors Libby Goddard (far left) and Lisa Judge (third from left) presented the award. Simon Friston and Meichelle Anns were named ECCH Champions. Staff Directors Libby Goddard (far left) and Lisa Judge (third from left) presented the award.

The award for Inspirational Leader was presented to Specialist Occupational Therapist, Frailty Service Team Leader and Early Intervention Vehicle Therapy Lead Jessica Lorraine. Children's Speech and Language Therapist Jessica Marler won the award for Delivering Exceptional Care.

ECCH's Equipment and Medical Devices Team were named Non-Clinical Team of the Year.

Meichelle Anns and Simon Friston were each awarded the title of ECCH Champion - which recognises staff whose commitment and professionalism make them ambassadors for the organisation.

The Chairman's Award was won by Rebecca Blackstone, Jordan Weavers and Kat McGill from the Transformation Team.

The Equipment and Medical Devices Team won the Non-Clinical Team of the Year award. The Equipment and Medical Devices Team won the Non-Clinical Team of the Year award.

All the finalists had been nominated by their colleagues.

The event was sponsored by Birketts, Ontex, Ross Care, Capsticks and Pulse UK.