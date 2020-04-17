Search

New lease of life proposed for historic pub

PUBLISHED: 12:20 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 17 April 2020

The Eagle Tavern pub in Lowestoft in 2014, a few months before closure. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Eagle Tavern pub in Lowestoft in 2014, a few months before closure. Picture: Nick Butcher

A former pub that called last orders more than five years ago could be converted into homes, provided plans get the go-ahead.

A scene from the Eagle Tavern pub on Tonning Street, Lowestoft in July 1989. Picture: ArchantA scene from the Eagle Tavern pub on Tonning Street, Lowestoft in July 1989. Picture: Archant

The historic Eagle Tavern pub in Lowestoft had been serving since the 1800s, until its licence was revoked in 2014 following reports of persistent anti-social behaviour.

Back in October 2014, Public Inns Partnership lost its premises licence for the pub in Tonning Street during a hearing of the then Waveney District Council’s licensing sub committee.

Former landlords for the Eagle Tavern, Lowestoft in the 1870s and 1880s. Census records listed William Cunningham as the landlord in 1861.Former landlords for the Eagle Tavern, Lowestoft in the 1870s and 1880s. Census records listed William Cunningham as the landlord in 1861.

Now change of use plans centring around “the conversion of the Eagle Tavern with demolitions to the rear, to provide four self contained dwellings with rear gardens and storage buildings” has been lodged with East Suffolk Council for the site,

Having remained empty since its closure, a design and access statement submitted by agent Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd on behalf of the applicants Public Inns Partnership states: “The existing site comprises the existing Eagle Tavern public house and outbuildings to the rear.

“The ground floor comprises the bar toilets, kitchen and storage areas, The first floor comprises three bedroom living accommodation.

“The proposed development comprises change of use and reconfiguration of the existing building in order to create three two-bed dwellings and one one-bed house.”

With the applicants evaluating the premises, its future and “the ongoing problems that public houses have within these dense residential areas”, it states: “The evaluation looked at all options available to the building and its future.

“The options available that make sense to the building and gives the building a future is redevelopment, in the form of residential, especially given the dense residential location.”

With the site area measuring 399sq m, and the proposal currently “awaiting decision”, it adds: “In conclusion the layout fits with the layout of the surrounding devlopments, and those properties within immediate area, providing high quality housing for the benefit of the local community.”

This application comes after change of use plans from a shop to four single self-contained flats were lodged, with the sub-division of the existing Coes menswear shop in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft into two smaller shops.

And in February new retail units and eight flats were proposed with the conversion the former Lowestoft Electrical store into new flats and three units for small businesses.

Both of these schemes are still awaiting decision.

