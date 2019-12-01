Feeling Festive: Lowestoft begins Christmas countdown with lights switch on

Princesses from Eventopia at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Archant

Festive fever has gripped Lowestoft this weekend as the town officially switched on their Christmas lights.

Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Ahead of the event, Lowestoft Vision promised a "particularly memorable" showing for those in the town.

The group had invested in brand new lighting, as well as an array of attractions, to entertain the crowds gathered in the town centre.

With the festivities getting under way at 1pm with a range of street entertainment, including a special appearance from Father Christmas and an Elf on the Shelf competition, crowds were treated to an afternoon of Christmas joy.

Cast members in this year's Marina Theatre pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs were also on hand to meet fans, as well as reindeers from Scratby Garden Centre.

Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Local band Slick Division were also on the bill to perform their charity single Fractured to raise money for mental health community fund Back 2 Life.

Slick Division perform at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Slick Division perform at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

A reindeer from Scratby Garden Centre at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes A reindeer from Scratby Garden Centre at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

A reindeer from Scratby Garden Centre at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes A reindeer from Scratby Garden Centre at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Group A at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Group A at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

The cast of the Marina Theatre's Snow White pantomime at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes The cast of the Marina Theatre's Snow White pantomime at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Cantors Theatre School at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Cantors Theatre School at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Callabro singer Michael Auger at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Callabro singer Michael Auger at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Baden Aldridge performing at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Baden Aldridge performing at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

The Britten Centre during Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes The Britten Centre during Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Adam Evans at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes Adam Evans at Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Mick Howes

