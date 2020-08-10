Success for martial arts trio in worldwide online competition

A martial arts instructor and two students shone at a worldwide competition held online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The trio, all part of Lowestoft Chinese Kempo Gung-Fu club and in the over 46-year-old section, took part in an online martial arts competition last month, with all live competitions cancelled due to the virus.

Representatives from across the world took part

Colin Meacher, 50, finished with one gold, one silve and two bronze medals covering traditional, creative and weapon forms, while senior club instructor Johnny Johnson, 65, finished with three gold and two silver medals.

David Millett, who competed alongside Mr Meacher in the under black belt section, finished second in the Chinese hand forms in his first ever competition.

Mr Johnson, who finished in the top 10 athletes in the competition, said: “We had to film ourselves outside as we have no inside venue at the moment which in itself causes problems with uneven ground and the wind.

“The three Kempo students spent about a month perfecting their moves until we felt happy to submit them to the panel.

“I am very proud of what we achieved, especially as none of us are youngsters, but it goes to show that with the correct training and attitude, age is not a barrier.”

The club officially resumes on September 3 at Oulton Village Community Centre.

While numbers will be limited in order to comply with government guidelines, anyone interested in starting in any age group is urged to contact Mr Johnson on 07776 200 314.