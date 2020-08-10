Search

Advanced search

Success for martial arts trio in worldwide online competition

PUBLISHED: 12:48 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 10 August 2020

Colin Meacher, Johnny Johnson and Dave Millet after their success in an online martial arts competition. PHOTO: Colin Meacher

Colin Meacher, Johnny Johnson and Dave Millet after their success in an online martial arts competition. PHOTO: Colin Meacher

Archant

A martial arts instructor and two students shone at a worldwide competition held online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The trio, all part of Lowestoft Chinese Kempo Gung-Fu club and in the over 46-year-old section, took part in an online martial arts competition last month, with all live competitions cancelled due to the virus.

Representatives from across the world took part

Colin Meacher, 50, finished with one gold, one silve and two bronze medals covering traditional, creative and weapon forms, while senior club instructor Johnny Johnson, 65, finished with three gold and two silver medals.

You may also want to watch:

David Millett, who competed alongside Mr Meacher in the under black belt section, finished second in the Chinese hand forms in his first ever competition.

Mr Johnson, who finished in the top 10 athletes in the competition, said: “We had to film ourselves outside as we have no inside venue at the moment which in itself causes problems with uneven ground and the wind.

“The three Kempo students spent about a month perfecting their moves until we felt happy to submit them to the panel.

“I am very proud of what we achieved, especially as none of us are youngsters, but it goes to show that with the correct training and attitude, age is not a barrier.”

The club officially resumes on September 3 at Oulton Village Community Centre.

While numbers will be limited in order to comply with government guidelines, anyone interested in starting in any age group is urged to contact Mr Johnson on 07776 200 314.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Ex-Norwich Union boss and City fan remembered as ‘the rock’ of his family

Peter and Eileen Sharman on their wedding day. Picture: Sharman family

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Ex-Norwich Union boss and City fan remembered as ‘the rock’ of his family

Peter and Eileen Sharman on their wedding day. Picture: Sharman family

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City Q&A - Jamal saga and the Canaries’ next move in the market

Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis was the subject of a bid from Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chef on why Norwich’s Last Brasserie remains closed

Norwich's The Last Brasserie which remains closed even though coronavirus restrictions have eased. Pic: Archant

Go-ahead for seafront flats plan

Artist's impressions of the proposed development on the former Kit Kat site in Hunstanton. Picture: David Hannah Homes