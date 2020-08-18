Photo of two-year-old Lowestoft girl finalist in national competition
PUBLISHED: 11:18 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 18 August 2020
A photo of a Lowestoft youngster has been shortlisted for a national photography competition.
In September, Martin and Katie Legrice took their two-year-old daughter Ella to see the Lowestoft Signal Box as part of a series of tours arranged by the Lowestoft Central Project and the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership.
Mr Legrice had worked at the signal box for nine years until 2009 and, with the menchanically operated box being replaced earlier this year, the father wanted to show his family where he once worked.
The tours were held as part of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival, which proved hugely popular and allowed visitors to try pulling the levers which operated the track points and semaphore signals.
Ella’s attempt was captured, before being submitted in this year’s National Community Rail Awards, where it has been selected as one of 10 finalists facing a public vote.
Mrs Legrice said: “We really enjoyed the chance to take a look at the signal box, especially as Martin had worked there for nine years.
“Ella had great fun watching what happens and, after seeing her dad pull one of the levers, wanted to have a go.”
To vote for the photo, go to: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CRA20photocomp.
