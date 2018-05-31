Baby’s grave damaged as memorial items thrown around cemetery

Lowestoft Cemetery. Picture: Nick Butcher © Archant 2012

A baby’s grave has been damaged in a Lowestoft cemetery.

Items left in memory of the young infant, as well as a name plaque on the grave, were removed and thrown around the area.

No other graves were damaged.

Police have appealed for information after the incident in Lowestoft Cemetery, on Normanston Drive, which took place on Friday, March 27 between 3.30pm and 7.45pm.

Anyone with information about who caused the damage is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police’s Crime Coordination Centre Team Two on 101, quoting crime reference 37/18502/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.