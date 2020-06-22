Family visits resume at care home – on resident’s 82nd birthday

Karen Boland visiting her mother Gwen Mason on her 82nd birthday. They are pictured at Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad as family visits resumed following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare Archant

It was a very special occasion for Karen Boland when she visited her mother at a Lowestoft care home.

For Gwen Mason’s 82nd birthday last Friday (June 19) coincided with family visits resuming at the Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad.

The Kingsley Healthcare run home allowed family visits to resume following the coronavirus lockdown.

Seeing her mother for the first time in more than three months, Mrs Boland said: “It’s lovely to finally be able to visit mum again – especially on her birthday.”

She thanked staff for taking such good care of her mother during the lockdown.

In a cautious easing of the restrictions, families are now allowed to book visits and meet their loved ones in a garden marquee.

To protect residents, strict social distancing is maintained and there is thorough cleaning between visits.

Home manager Zena Stotter said: “We are delighted to welcome back relatives, they are part of our Lilac Lodge family.

“Everyone has shown fantastic patience and understanding in waiting for this day to arrive.”

She said she was also pleased to announce that the home is once again open to admit new residents.