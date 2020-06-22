Search

Advanced search

Business benefits from free solar panel scheme

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 22 June 2020

The solar panel installation at Nirvana Health and Fitness, on Pinbush Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County Council

The solar panel installation at Nirvana Health and Fitness, on Pinbush Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County Council

Archant

A Lowestoft-based charity is the first organisation to benefit from free solar panels as part of a council’s recently launched Renewable Energy Fund.

The solar panel installation at Nirvana Health and Fitness, on Pinbush Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County CouncilThe solar panel installation at Nirvana Health and Fitness, on Pinbush Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County Council

Nirvana Health and Fitness, on Pinbush Road in Lowestoft, now features a 70kWp solar panel installation and is benefitting from zero-carbon electricity.

It comes as Suffolk County Council’s £400,000 Renewable Energy Fund is open to eligible businesses looking to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint through solar power.

Successful applicants will have solar panels supplied and installed for free.

As the fund benefits from income generated by the sale of the solar-generated electricity, it means money goes back into the pot to allow further solar panel applications installed across Suffolk.

Richard Rout, cabinet member for Environment and Public Protection at Suffolk County Council, said: “This is a very exciting project to assist Suffolk’s businesses with the costs of installing solar panels.

“I have heard from businesses who have previously considered solar panels, but the cost of equipment and installation put them off.

“With this new fund, they do not have to find this initial injection of cash, we’ll do that for them.

“Now, more than ever, as local businesses look to recover from the impact of coronavirus, every penny counts.

“The council declared a climate emergency last year and this fund is yet another way that we are working towards a carbon-free future, and also supporting local businesses recover from coronavirus.”

The fund complements the council’s and the Suffolk Climate Change Partnership’s other established projects which are supporting the county’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Joe Annis, landlord at Pinbush Road and SLT Group trustee, said: “SLT Group, which owns Nirvana Health and Fitness, already holds a Gold Carbon Charter award – a sign of our longstanding committment to providing the best quality services to our customers in a sustainable manner.

“We have a strong track record of re-investing back into sport and leisure to continually improve the lives and opportunities of residents and visitors to our area, and this arrangement frees up further resource for this aim.

“We are delighted to be partnering Suffolk County Council in this initiative.”

If you are a business interested in applying to the Renewable Energy Fund, contact Sarah Gill at Groundwork Suffolk sarah.gill@groundwork.org.uk or call 07720 098980.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Busy A-road to get new 50mph speed limits

New 50mph speed limits are being installed on the A134, including on the section of road near Shouldham. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Bus station could be demolished to make way for new flats and library

Plans have been revealed to redevelop Hunstanton Bus Station Picture: Chris Bishop

‘An angel’ - army of volunteers stave off loneliness for people isolated by coronavirus

Voluntary Norfolk chief executive Alan Hopley. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24