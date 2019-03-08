'He would be so proud': Boy organises charity walk on late father's birthday

A young boy has raised funds for the emergency services who fought to save his dad's life following a fatal heart attack.

Jack Jinkerson, from Grove Primary School, in Lowestoft rallied together his peers and teachers to raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) on his father Stefan's 59th birthday.

According to his mother, Wendy Jinkerson, the eight-year-old hoped to make his father's birthday into "something as positive as we could" despite it being their first year without him.

With help from his school, the boy aimed to raise money for the emergency services who worked tirelessly in their attempt and save his father's life.

"My son loves watching the emergency helicopter shows, and when my husband passed away they did everything they could to save him," Mrs Jinkerson.

On April 12, this year the father-of-three died suddenly following a heart attack at his Lowestoft home.

"We found him down stairs and I tried CPR on him, but we couldn't save him.

"We will never forget the care they gave Stefan and the kindness they showed both of us," the 49-year-old said.

More than 300 children from Grove Primary School and 50 parents, grandparents and teachers gathered on the school's ground to remember the life of Mr Jinkerson.

The walk took place for one hour, from 9am with the children of the school doing 10 laps of the school's field - a total of four miles.

"He (Jack) was really excited when he woke up this morning," she said.

"I would like to say thank you to Grove School, Asda for 320 doughnuts and Screens for Jack's t-shirt and finally EAAA.

"It is a very emotional day, but I know he would be looking down on Jack and would be so proud of him," she said.

The mother said she had "no idea" of how much was raised, but had around £600 before the sponsored walk took place.

"People have been so kind," she said.

To donate to visit Jack's Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/jack-jinkerson.