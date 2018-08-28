Search

Boy on bike involved in hit-and-run

PUBLISHED: 13:40 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:04 06 November 2018

The boy did not require hospital treatment following the incident. Picture: Nick Butcher

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car which failed to stop while cycling in Lowestoft.

The teenager was cycling across the junction of Jubilee Way and the main roundabout at the end of St Peter’s Street when he was in collision with a grey Toyota Yaris.

The boy suffered a minor cut to his leg, but did not require hospital treatment following the incident.

The boy reported the incident to police the following day, with the driver of the Toyota Yaris failing to stop.

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which occurred on Friday November 2 betweeen 3pm and 3.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has knowledge about it, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting CAD 102 of November 3.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

