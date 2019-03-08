Town set to serve up a treat with popular tournament
PUBLISHED: 17:19 26 June 2019
Archant
A popular tournament will serve up a treat this weekend as Lowestoft seafront provides the perfect sporting backdrop.
The annual Lowestoft beach volleyball tournament returns to the South Beach sands this Saturday, June 29.
Teams of three from across Suffolk and Norfolk are set to battle it out in three divisions as the tournament runs from 10am on the sands south of Claremont Pier, with separate competitions for novice, intermediate level and advanced players.
Comments have been disabled on this article.