Town set to serve up a treat with popular tournament

PUBLISHED: 17:19 26 June 2019

Lowestoft beach played host to its annual beach volleyball tournament in 2018. Picture: Mick Howes

Lowestoft beach played host to its annual beach volleyball tournament in 2018. Picture: Mick Howes

A popular tournament will serve up a treat this weekend as Lowestoft seafront provides the perfect sporting backdrop.

The annual Lowestoft beach volleyball tournament returns to the South Beach sands this Saturday, June 29.

Teams of three from across Suffolk and Norfolk are set to battle it out in three divisions as the tournament runs from 10am on the sands south of Claremont Pier, with separate competitions for novice, intermediate level and advanced players.

