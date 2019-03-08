Town set to serve up a treat with popular tournament

Lowestoft beach played host to its annual beach volleyball tournament in 2018. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A popular tournament will serve up a treat this weekend as Lowestoft seafront provides the perfect sporting backdrop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual Lowestoft beach volleyball tournament returns to the South Beach sands this Saturday, June 29.

Teams of three from across Suffolk and Norfolk are set to battle it out in three divisions as the tournament runs from 10am on the sands south of Claremont Pier, with separate competitions for novice, intermediate level and advanced players.