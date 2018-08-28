Search

‘We’ve got the buzz’: Picture Studios set to open Norwich branch

PUBLISHED: 16:34 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:34 31 December 2018

Jade Gorton, Matt Goddard and Louise Kennelly at Picture Studios, Lowestoft. PICTURE STUDIOS

PICTURE STUDIOS

Archant

A popular photography studio which has been based in Lowestoft for more than a decade is set to open a Norwich branch.

Matt Goddard and Jade Gorton at Picture Studios' new Norwich branch. PICTURE STUDIOSMatt Goddard and Jade Gorton at Picture Studios' new Norwich branch. PICTURE STUDIOS

Picture Studios are set to open their new base at 71 Ber Street on Wednesday January 2.

Matt Goddard, managing director, said: “We have had the studio in Lowestoft for 13 years now and expanding to Norwich has always been on the cards.

“It has been difficult finding the right place, but we felt this was the right time to grow.

“The company is like my baby so it is a really exciting time and we cannot wait to grow our brand.

“We’ve now got the buzz to open more, so we might look at opening a third branch down in Ipswich in another year. I love the idea of spreading across East Anglia, but we need to see how the Norwich branch goes first.

“We do well in Lowestoft so hopefully we can continue that in Norwich and raise our brand.”

Mr Goddard, who will be working at both branches, praised Jade Gorton, the former manager of the London Road South studio who will be managing the Norwich branch, and Louise Kennelly, who will be taking over the Lowestoft studio.

He said: “Jade has been managing the Lowestoft branch for a while and she will bring her experience to Norwich, which is brilliant. She has just as much passion for it as I do, and I know it will be in safe hands when I am not there.

“Louise has been with us for over a year now and, again, is part of our brand now. I’m happy Lowestoft will be well looked after and I’ll be splitting my time between the two studios.”

The new studio will offer the same services as the Lowestoft branch, including family portraits, photos of newborns and pets, as well as professional passport and visa photos.

Mr Goddard said: “We have a really good team and we’ve been doing the last few finishing bits on the studio, but the plan is that we should be opening our doors on January 2, ready to start taking bookings.

“Customers will still get the same experience, which is great because we have a lot of trusted customers in Lowestoft and they keep coming back time and again.”

