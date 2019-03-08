Search

Rare Porcelain mug and 'fabulous' diorama to feature in specialist auction

PUBLISHED: 16:23 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 14 October 2019

Some of the items on sale at the Lowestoft Porcelain auction next week. Picture: Zo� Sprake

Archant

A range of desirable, rare and unusual items will go under the hammer as part of a special sale next week.

Lot E in the Lowestoft Porcelain auction to be held next week. A fine diorama of a sailing boat, signed G.V.Burwood Lowestoft, 1880. Picture: Zoë Sprake

With the popularity of wares produced at the Lowestoft Porcelain factory remaining as keenly sought-after as ever, more than 100 pieces of 18th Century Lowestoft china will be auctioned off.

Lowestoft Porcelain was first established in 1757 and produced household pieces such as teapots, tea bowls and personalised birth tablets at a factory in Crown Street, before closing in 1802.

Lot 109 in the Lowestoft Porcelain auction to be held next week. A Polychrome mug inscribed "A Trifle from LOWESTOFT" in a purple cartouche, has a guide estimate price of £1200-1500. Picture: Zoë Sprake

The iconic Lowestoft brand holds an important position in the history of British ceramics as no other factory produced so many dated and inscribed pieces.

Next Wednesday, October 23 there will be an opportunity to bid for numerous rare and unusual pieces - including an eyebath, a Robert Browne pattern spoon tray, several miniature pieces and a mug inscribed 'A Trifle from Lowestoft.'

Lot 108 in the Lowestoft Porcelain auction to be held next week. A rare octagonal spoon tray decorated in the Robert Browne pattern. Picture: Zoë Sprake

These will all feature alongside a wide range of other items, with estimated prices from £40 upwards.

This is the fifth auction to be held by Zoë Sprake, as she continues a popular tradition and follows in the footsteps of her late husband Russell Sprake - who was one of the most respected auctioneers in the area and well-known for passing on his knowledge about the famous porcelain,

She said: "My late husband, Russell Sprake, held these auctions for over 30 years and was very well known as an expert in the subject.

"Now, Elizabeth Talbot from TW Gaz at Diss - who often appears on antiques programmes on television - is my lovely guest auctioneer."

Also featuring in the sale is a "very unusual" diorama, according to Mrs Sprake. A fine diorama of a sailing boat, signed by the well-known Lowestoft artist, George Vempley Burwood, in 1880, comprises a model of the fully rigged fishing smack "Lahloo LT 691" on a painted plaster base, with a background of a seascape, painted in oils.

With an estimated guide price of £2,500 to £3,500, Mrs Sprake said: "The Burwood diorama is a fabulous piece and there aren't many opportunities to see one, let alone have a chance to buy it.

"This model of a sailing smack in a painted seascape has been in a private collection for many years and will be included in the specialist Lowestoft auction."

Research by David Sturman has shown that the full size smack, Lahloo, was "built in 1874 by R Westaway for R Saunders at a cost of £1,300" and it launched on January 12, 1875.

Viewing for the auction is from 2pm on the day of the sale next Wednesday, October 23, with bidding starting at 7pm.

For more information visit www.lowestoftchina.co.uk

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

