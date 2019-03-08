Rare Porcelain mug and 'fabulous' diorama to feature in specialist auction

A range of desirable, rare and unusual items will go under the hammer as part of a special sale next week.

With the popularity of wares produced at the Lowestoft Porcelain factory remaining as keenly sought-after as ever, more than 100 pieces of 18th Century Lowestoft china will be auctioned off.

Lowestoft Porcelain was first established in 1757 and produced household pieces such as teapots, tea bowls and personalised birth tablets at a factory in Crown Street, before closing in 1802.

The iconic Lowestoft brand holds an important position in the history of British ceramics as no other factory produced so many dated and inscribed pieces.

Next Wednesday, October 23 there will be an opportunity to bid for numerous rare and unusual pieces - including an eyebath, a Robert Browne pattern spoon tray, several miniature pieces and a mug inscribed 'A Trifle from Lowestoft.'

These will all feature alongside a wide range of other items, with estimated prices from £40 upwards.

This is the fifth auction to be held by Zoë Sprake, as she continues a popular tradition and follows in the footsteps of her late husband Russell Sprake - who was one of the most respected auctioneers in the area and well-known for passing on his knowledge about the famous porcelain,

She said: "My late husband, Russell Sprake, held these auctions for over 30 years and was very well known as an expert in the subject.

"Now, Elizabeth Talbot from TW Gaz at Diss - who often appears on antiques programmes on television - is my lovely guest auctioneer."

Also featuring in the sale is a "very unusual" diorama, according to Mrs Sprake. A fine diorama of a sailing boat, signed by the well-known Lowestoft artist, George Vempley Burwood, in 1880, comprises a model of the fully rigged fishing smack "Lahloo LT 691" on a painted plaster base, with a background of a seascape, painted in oils.

With an estimated guide price of £2,500 to £3,500, Mrs Sprake said: "The Burwood diorama is a fabulous piece and there aren't many opportunities to see one, let alone have a chance to buy it.

"This model of a sailing smack in a painted seascape has been in a private collection for many years and will be included in the specialist Lowestoft auction."

Research by David Sturman has shown that the full size smack, Lahloo, was "built in 1874 by R Westaway for R Saunders at a cost of £1,300" and it launched on January 12, 1875.

Viewing for the auction is from 2pm on the day of the sale next Wednesday, October 23, with bidding starting at 7pm.

For more information visit www.lowestoftchina.co.uk