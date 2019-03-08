Bin collections affected in parts of town
PUBLISHED: 10:48 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 19 June 2019
A council has urged housholders to check whether their bins have been emptied after some bin collections did not take place as scheduled.
East Suffolk Council said that some bins were not collected, as planned, in the Lowestoft area on Tuesday, June 18.
Issuing an apology on Facebook and Twitter, and calling on householders to leave their bins out again on Wednesday (June 19) for collection, East Suffolk Council said: "We were unable to collect some black bins in Lowestoft yesterday (Tuesday).
"Blue bins in Melbourne Road, Cambridge Road and Queens Road were also not collected.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused - if your bin was not collected as expected, please leave your bin out and we will collect today (Wednesday)."
