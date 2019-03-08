Bin collections affected in parts of town

Wheelie bins ready for collection. Picture: Bill Darnell.

A council has urged housholders to check whether their bins have been emptied after some bin collections did not take place as scheduled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We were unable to collect some black bins in Lowestoft yesterday. Blue bins in Melbourne Rd, Cambridge Rd & Queens Rd were also not collected. We apologise for any inconvenience caused - if your bin was not collected as expected, please leave your bin out & we will collect today. pic.twitter.com/zi209k69Rk — East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) June 19, 2019

East Suffolk Council said that some bins were not collected, as planned, in the Lowestoft area on Tuesday, June 18.

You may also want to watch:

Issuing an apology on Facebook and Twitter, and calling on householders to leave their bins out again on Wednesday (June 19) for collection, East Suffolk Council said: "We were unable to collect some black bins in Lowestoft yesterday (Tuesday).

"Blue bins in Melbourne Road, Cambridge Road and Queens Road were also not collected.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused - if your bin was not collected as expected, please leave your bin out and we will collect today (Wednesday)."