Search

Advanced search

Apprentice scoops national award for training progression

PUBLISHED: 17:29 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 02 January 2019

Lowestoft student Liam Walpole (second from left) has scooped a national award for his progress at TTE Technical Training Group. Picture: John Spragg

Lowestoft student Liam Walpole (second from left) has scooped a national award for his progress at TTE Technical Training Group. Picture: John Spragg

Copyright John Spragg 2018

A student who upped sticks from Lowestoft to Hartlepool to study with a technical training provider has earned national recognition for his superb performance.

Liam Walpole, 20, is employed by British Sugar and is currently undertaking a Level Three apprenticeship with the Middlesbrough-based TTE Technical Training Group.

Alongside fellow learners Josh Ward and Quinn Hoban, Mr Walpole has been named one of the UK’s best process industry students by winning a Salters’ Institute City and Guild award under the Process Plant Operation Scheme 2018.

The trio were presented with certificates at a ceremony at Salters’ Hall in London and each received a £300 prize.

In order to complete his Level Three City and Guilds Process Technology and other elements of his apprenticeship, Mr Walpole moved from his Lowestoft home to the north-east to study at TTE.

The training group said he had displayed excellent knowledge and skills, reflected in his high exam marks.

TTE managing director Steve Grant said: “Liam was described by one tutor as ‘a born leader’ who not only took responsibility for himself, but positively influenced his fellow learners.”

Of the three award winners, he added: “This is a tremendous endorsement of the quality and skills displayed by these outstanding process industry students.

“Here at TTE, we are incredibly proud of them and their impressive achievement of being named as the best in the UK.

“I’d like to congratulate all three, who thoroughly deserve this prestigious award after displaying a great deal of determination, effort and undoubted ability.”

The Process Plant Operation Scheme is aimed at learners who are either following a modern apprenticeship programme and seeking a technical certificate, or wishing to further their career within the process technology industry.

The Salters’ Institute allocates awards totalling up to £1,000 to top students at Level 3 of the Chemical Process Scheme.

In her keynote speech at the awards ceremony, former winner and CEO of Isogenica, Dr Emma Sceats, congratulated all the recipients for their achievements, adding: “Talented, highly-motivated award winners are in high demand and the 2018 winners have a wonderful opportunity waiting for them in a career in science.”

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Car destroyed in ‘deliberate’ fire on New Year’s Day

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Man left with serious facial injuries and broken eye socket after brawl outside pub

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

WATCH: Happy New Year! – The PinkUn Show #162 LIVE with the big Norwich City debates

The PinkUn Show is back for 2019 down the pub, discussing the latest Norwich City action and January speculation.

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists