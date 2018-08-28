Apprentice scoops national award for training progression

Lowestoft student Liam Walpole (second from left) has scooped a national award for his progress at TTE Technical Training Group. Picture: John Spragg Copyright John Spragg 2018

A student who upped sticks from Lowestoft to Hartlepool to study with a technical training provider has earned national recognition for his superb performance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liam Walpole, 20, is employed by British Sugar and is currently undertaking a Level Three apprenticeship with the Middlesbrough-based TTE Technical Training Group.

Alongside fellow learners Josh Ward and Quinn Hoban, Mr Walpole has been named one of the UK’s best process industry students by winning a Salters’ Institute City and Guild award under the Process Plant Operation Scheme 2018.

The trio were presented with certificates at a ceremony at Salters’ Hall in London and each received a £300 prize.

In order to complete his Level Three City and Guilds Process Technology and other elements of his apprenticeship, Mr Walpole moved from his Lowestoft home to the north-east to study at TTE.

The training group said he had displayed excellent knowledge and skills, reflected in his high exam marks.

TTE managing director Steve Grant said: “Liam was described by one tutor as ‘a born leader’ who not only took responsibility for himself, but positively influenced his fellow learners.”

Of the three award winners, he added: “This is a tremendous endorsement of the quality and skills displayed by these outstanding process industry students.

“Here at TTE, we are incredibly proud of them and their impressive achievement of being named as the best in the UK.

“I’d like to congratulate all three, who thoroughly deserve this prestigious award after displaying a great deal of determination, effort and undoubted ability.”

The Process Plant Operation Scheme is aimed at learners who are either following a modern apprenticeship programme and seeking a technical certificate, or wishing to further their career within the process technology industry.

The Salters’ Institute allocates awards totalling up to £1,000 to top students at Level 3 of the Chemical Process Scheme.

In her keynote speech at the awards ceremony, former winner and CEO of Isogenica, Dr Emma Sceats, congratulated all the recipients for their achievements, adding: “Talented, highly-motivated award winners are in high demand and the 2018 winners have a wonderful opportunity waiting for them in a career in science.”