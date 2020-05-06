Drinks, meat and cheese fly-tipped in Lowestoft

A number of bags were fly-tipped near Gunton Cliffs in Lowestoft on May 4. PHOTO: Submitted Archant

Around a dozen bags of drinks, meat and cheese has been fly-tipped in Lowestoft.

The bags were discovered near Gunton Cliffs on Tuesday morning and were reported to East Suffolk Council.

A council spokesperson confirmed officers from East Suffolk Norse are due to visit he area today (Wednesday) to undertake a full investigation, including looking for evidence to identify those responsible.

The incident comes after a man was fined £80 for fly-tipping in Mutford.

The council spokesperson said: “On 1 April, a local resident saw a man fly-tipping a bag of garden waste into the verge along Hulver Road in Mutford.

“The witness reported the incident to East Suffolk Council, who passed the information to our partners East Suffolk Norse.

“The witness was able to provide useful information, such as the vehicle registration and photographic evidence.

“A Norse officer contacted the vehicle owner who, when provided with the evidence against him, admitted fly-tipping and was given a Fixed Penalty Notice of £80.

“There is no excuse for fly-tipping - please store your garden waste until garden waste collections resume, or compost it at home.”