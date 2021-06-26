Norfolk dominates top 10 list for lowest Covid case rates in England

Published: 7:18 AM June 26, 2021

Covid cases are low in the county, new figures have shown - Credit: John Cairns/University of Oxford/PA Wire

Three of the lowest coronavirus cases for local authorities in the country are in Norfolk.

As well as having three of the lowest in the top five, Norfolk also has five in the top 10 for England.

The latest figures from Public Health England for the seven days up to Sunday, June 20 show Great Yarmouth, Broadland, Breckland, North Norfolk, and King's Lynn and West Norfolk in the top 10.

West Devon and East Suffolk also make up the top five for the lowest cases in the country.

There have been six cases per 100,000 in Great Yarmouth, down from 9.1 for the previous week, making it the lowest borough for cases in the country.

In Broadland, which is fourth on the list, there has been a 30pc decrease in infection rates with the latest figures showing 14.5 cases compared to 20.6 for the week up to Sunday, June 13.

Breckland also makes the top five for lowest rates with 17.1 cases, although this is a 4pc increase from the week before when there were 16.4 cases.

The cases for North Norfolk and West Norfolk are 17.2 and 19.8 respectively, which are both up from 10.5 and 16.5 for the previous weeks.

North Norfolk is sixth on the list for lowest national cases, while West Norfolk is 10th.

Also in the Norfolk-dominated top 10 list are Kettering, Mid Suffolk, and Folkestone and Hythe.

It comes as no coronavirus patients were recorded in Norfolk's hospitals for the first time since August.

No coronavirus patients were recorded at any of Norfolk's hospitals - Credit: Archant

New figures released on Thursday showed that, as of June 22, there was nobody suffering with Covid at the Norfolk and Norwich, James Paget and Queen Elizabeth hospitals, nor at Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust.

At the pandemic's peak, when the second wave was at its worst on January 15 this year, the figure stood at 758.

Nevertheless, the latest NHS England statistics show there were still 1,255 people in hospital with coronavirus on Wednesday (June 23).

Of those, 66 were in the East of England, while the North West - where the Delta strain has been more prevalent - had the most, with 437.