OPINION: Lovely lilacs offer a summery whiff of nostalgia

Opinion

Old superstitions about bad luck may linger when the lilacs bloom – but their pungent scent also evokes plenty of fond memories - Credit: Danny Skipper

A well-seasoned rustic remnant on parade in my pastoral boyhood shared a surprisingly poetic turn of phrase with anyone prepared to give him time of country day.

With a button-hole the size of a small dinner plate and glinting watch and chain peeping out of waistcoat pocket, he had plenty of gems ready as spring’s budding promise sauntered into summer bounty.

One of my favourites, presumably designed to prevent my getting too carried away with nature’s glories, ran :“How soon is rust upon the lilac..” – short but crammed with meaning for someone just opening a golden treasury of words and images.

I found myself imitating that old boy’s home-made style the other day while musing over a soggy end to a regal jubilee jamboree which cast obvious spells of pride and togetherness across a troubled world from village green to illuminated palace.

“How quickly are flags and bunting packed away until the next excuse for celebration...” I chuntered to myself as driving rain thumped against the study window and I began a lengthy search for sweet--scented memories.

All too easy to skip back to this time of year in 1953 when a new Elizabethan era dawned to banish post-war hangovers like The Three R s – Rationing, Rickets and Ringworm. I catch a whiff of lilac as two bushes stand guard either side of the old well in our front garden.

One moody mauve and the other milky white. Brightness blotting out inky blackness below where a crazy swinging pail could play havoc with young muscles and minds, powerfully sweet smells floating up to my bedroom on a balmy breeze with a message of full sunlit riches to come.

The window opened on our little acre of Norfolk waiting for revival. If you listened carefully as dusk squeezed through burgeoning hedges, birds and insects murmured an instant lullaby. Older boys' yells mocked nature’s concerto and those already banished up wooden hill to blanket fair.

Burning resentment at being put to bed so early, long before orchard cricket matches had been properly concluded, gave way to an unlikely sense of contentment as I lolled on the wooden ledge. Views, smells and sounds joined forces to remind me I was a really lucky lad..

I knew nothing of town or city life during that age of material austerity – but I guessed it wouldn’t be as good as this. They didn’t have our sort of quiet as the sun went down. Even older boys and girls on my patch surrendered suddenly to that rural spell.

Isolation begat tranquillity as I counted the number of potatoes, beans, onions and carrots coming through in well-ordered rows. A beam of fresh light from the lamp in our kitchen below helped my mental arithmetic.

I do recall one major blot on my alluring lilac landscape. We were not allowed to transport those potent harbingers of summer indoors. Lingering superstitions about bad luck and troublesome fairies seeped out of the same box containing warnings about smelling dandelions as a major cause of bed-wetting.

Indeed, portents of ill fortune abounded. From burning green elder to placing red and white flowers together to placing shoes on a table or taking indoors the first primroses of spring.

The whole business descended into a farce written and produced for old wives dancing around a bubbling cauldron and chanting a litany of dire consequences for anyone simple enough to start a job on a Friday, meet a weasel, spot two carrion crows or magpies together, hear a cat sneeze or watch chirping crickets leaving a house.

When I became a bit older, wiser and ready to take country lore into my own hands, village elders could be coaxed into possible explanations for so much reluctance to treat nature and all its vagaries as they found it.

Many would hum Ivor Novello’s We’ll Gather Lilacs in the Spring Again with no hint of objection to mauve and white blossoms earning such romantic approval. This song, most notably performed by Anne Ziegler and Webster Booth, was penned for the musical Perchance to Dream which ran in London’s West End for three years from 1945.

The most repeated “reason” for a wholesale ban on lilac in the house was to close a deep association between these springtime delights and funerals. Evidently, the powerful aroma was used to line coffins and so mask the smell of death. Hence an automatic link for many experiencing grief.

On the lighter side, I heard how the “unlucky” gospel was cultivated eagerly by rich plant-owning Victorians in a rather cynical bid to stop peasants pilfering their lilac blooms. I doubt such a ploy would work these days when useful gardening advice for novices includes : “The best time to take cuttings is when no-on is looking.”

I soon discovered as a member of a large family raised in a small rural cottage how “bad luck” manifested itself in far more obvious ways than waiting for the ceiling to cave in when lilac, hawthorn, may blossom or other sweet adornments were bid welcome by the window sill.

Retribution was sharp and swift for talking while eating. giggling at the table, getting down without permission, answering back and pulling daft faces. Then peace reigned and respect blossomed.