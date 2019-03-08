Never mind the Champions League - the pick of the action's at Lynnsport

House builders are set to go toe-to-toe with the council in a charity soccer showdown.

Lovell East Anglia and West Norfolk council will take to the pitch at Lynnsport on Saturday.

The idea for the game came about during regular meetings held between Lovell and the borough council about providing affordable homes in King's Lynn.

Proceeds from the match will be donated to the Fire Fighters Charity and West Norfolk Mind, the latter being one of the charities supported by Geoff Hipperson, Mayor of West Norfolk, who will blow the whistle for kick off.

The Fire Fighters Charity provides life-enhancing services to the fire and rescue community, and its support programmes include rehabilitation, recuperation, psychology and nursing.

West Norfolk Mind is an independent charity based in King's Lynn that promotes mental and social inclusion within the community and supplies resources for individuals who have a mental health issue, as well as their family and friends.

Construction manager Michael Saunders will be coaching the Lovell team for the game.

"The match was originally planned to be a simple, low-key friendly," he explains, "but as soon as the charity element was suggested, we have been drumming up interest among our supply chain to maximise the amount of money that is raised.

"Both The Fire Fighters Charity and West Norfolk Mind play a crucial role to help people within the local community, and we are proud to be playing in support of them.

"I would urge people to donate to these fantastic causes and help us to spread the word about the fantastic work that they do."

Mayor Geoff Hipperson said: "I'm delighted to accept the invitation to attend the biggest football match taking place on Saturday, June 1.

"Who needs the Champions League final when the real action is at Lynnsport?

"Two worthy charities will benefit, one being very close to my heart. West Norfolk Mind encourages positive mental health and social inclusion, and this match is a great example of that."

The match will kick off at 2.30pm.