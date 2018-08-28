Love West Norfolk Day is back for 2019

Love West Norfolk announce new plans for phase two of the campaign Picture: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher

After the success of the inaugural #lovewestnorfolkday last year, it is back for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taking place, once again, on Valentines Day, organisers of the event want people to ‘shout loudly and proudly’ about west Norfolk, and to share pictures, video and thoughts on social media using the hashtag #lovewestnorfolk.

There are a number of ways you can get involved either as business, organisation, team or a school with selfie boards, signing commitments to west Norfolk and holding your own events highlighting locally sourced food and drink.

Organiser Michelle Gant said: “Last year, #lovewestnorfolk Day saw people getting involved from as far afield as Wales and the Midlands and organisers behind the Love West Norfolk campaign are hoping to have just as big an impact this year too.”

For more information visit : Twitter: @LoveWestNorfolk, Facebook: LoveWestNorfolk; Instagram: love_west_norfolk and LinkedIn: LoveWestNorfolk.