Drivers and teenage girl assaulted in midnight rampage

Love Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps Archant

An 18-year-old driver was attacked, while his teenage girlfriend had her hair pulled, after attempting to stop a fellow motorist being assualted in a midnight rampage which damaged two cars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Suffolk Police were called at 12.10am on February 23 after reports of a man smashing the rear window of a blue Citroen C4 in Love Road, Lowestoft.

Before officers arrived, the driver of a passing black VW Polo stopped his car to intervene after seeing the Citroen driver being attacked.

The suspect, described as white, of stocky build with neck tattoos, then attacked the VW driver and his 16-year-old girlfriend, before smashing the VW's driver's side window with a punch.

You may also want to watch:

The VW driver was left with bruising to his face and neck, while the 18-year-old man driving the Citroen suffered minor injuries.

The teenage girl had her hair pulled but no injuries were caused.

The suspect, who is believed to be around 25 years old, was wearing a dark blue tracksuit with a dark coloured 'beanie' hat at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or believes they can identify the suspect involved, is urged to contact officers at Lowestoft Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/11422/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.