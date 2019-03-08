Search

Lord Lieutenant supporting campaign against litter to keep England's 'finest county' clean

PUBLISHED: 14:15 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 27 June 2019

Norfolk Recyles at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. The new Love Norfolk Hate Litter campaign was launched at the show. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Copyright Simon Finlay 2019

A prominent public figure in Norfolk has urged people to look after "the finest county in England" as he launched a new campaign against litter.

Speaking at the Royal Norfolk Show, the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Sir Richard Jewson urged everyone to do their bit by picking up litter they found and not dropping it in the first place.

The show saw the launch of the Love Norfolk Hate Waste campaign, the brainchild of litter campaigner Nigel Ford.

Campaign supporter the Norfolk Waste Partnership ran a "beat the clock beach clean" on its stand during the show.

Sir Richard said: "We are all privileged to live in the finest county in England, full of the most wonderful countryside, landscapes and seaside.

"But as we all know, from time to time it is spoilt by litter. I'm sure everyone here does their bit to pick up litter and not put it down themselves, but the important thing is to get everyone to feel and act the same about it."

