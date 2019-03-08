Search

A new festival is coming to Norwich next year

PUBLISHED: 08:37 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 26 September 2019

A new festival called Love Light Norwich is coming to Norwich next year. Picture: Geert Vyverman

A new festival called Love Light Norwich is coming to Norwich next year. Picture: Geert Vyverman

Archant

A new festival which promises to wow visitors and light up the city streets like never before is coming to Norwich next year.

Come Valentine's Day 2020 - Norwich is going to be lit up with dazzling light displays for a Love Light Norwich. Picture: Norwich BIDCome Valentine's Day 2020 - Norwich is going to be lit up with dazzling light displays for a Love Light Norwich. Picture: Norwich BID

Next February, Norwich is to host to Love Light Norwich, a bright new festival celebrating art, performance and light.

Taking place over the weekend of February 13-15 and coinciding with Valentine's Day, the three day event promises to illuminate the city with dazzling light displays, fire breathing antics and more.

With the theme of love and belonging, the festival will include an illuminating trail of light and fire artworks, installations, stunning performances and interventions which will transform the city centre come night fall.

The event is being organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), Norwich City Council, Norfolk County Council, The Forum Trust and Norwich University of the Arts alongside public funding from Arts Council England.

Come Valentine's Day 2020 - Norwich is going to be lit up with dazzling light displays for a Love Light Norwich. Picture: Norwich BID. Picture: Norwich BIDCome Valentine's Day 2020 - Norwich is going to be lit up with dazzling light displays for a Love Light Norwich. Picture: Norwich BID. Picture: Norwich BID

It is hoped the new festival will showcase how mesmerizing Norwich can be at night and help generating pride across the city.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID said: "We believe that arts and culture play a critical role in shaping and promoting Norwich nationally and internationally, as an exciting and welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike.

"As shopping habits and lifestyles are changing, the need to innovate has never been greater.

Loce Light Norwich is promising to wow visitors with fire installations, light shows and more. Picture; Jean Claude ChaudyLoce Light Norwich is promising to wow visitors with fire installations, light shows and more. Picture; Jean Claude Chaudy

"This is why we're investing to help create Love Light Norwich - a bright new festival to launch during Valentine's Weekend 2020.

"The festival will enliven the city and will and kick start a vibrant year of events in Norwich".

Alex Rinsler, an internationally renowned cultural producer and public artist, who is helping to curate Love Light Norwich said: "It's fantastic that Love Light will launch in February, with support of public funding from Arts Council England.

"The Valentine's weekend can be a time when people feel isolated, as well as in love.

"We want to create an event that will welcome everyone, and speak to Norwich's unique heritage and unparalleled architectural richness."

More details of the festival, including the artistic programme will be announced in October along with the launch of the Love Light website.

